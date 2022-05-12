OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Opelika Police Department initiated an investigation into a third-degree theft of property at Best Buy located at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway in Opelika, Alabama.

Surveillance video revealed the two suspects, who authorities describe as both black females, that entered the store around 10:50 a.m.

The suspects stole nearly $750 worth of security cameras and security doorbells before leaving the store in an older model black Dodge Charger with a Georgia license plate.

According to authorities, the first suspect is described as an older black female with short black hair, who wore a white t-shirt, and a long red and pink striped skirt, carrying a black bag or purse.

The second suspect is described as a younger black female with dark hair styled in a ponytail, who wore a blue and white bandana, a pink hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

The police department believes the suspects may live or frequently visit the Clayton County, Georgia, area.

Authorities request anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects’ identities to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.