OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property, Third Degree, at Walmart located at 2900 Pepperell Parkway, in Opelika, Alabama, and requests public help to identify the suspects.

At around 1:30 p.m. on May 4, two white females attempted to buy gift cards and bottled water through one of Walmart’s self-checkout registers.

Both suspects left the store without paying for the items, resulting in another customer paying for the items before noticing the amount left behind by the suspects.

Surveillance video provided by the police department shows one suspect, having medium-length hair, wearing a grey top, dark-colored shorts, and appearing to have a tattoo on the inside of her left wrist.

Video footage also shows the other suspect with blonde highlights, wearing a light-colored hoodie and dark leggings.

According to the police department, the suspects were last seen leaving the store in a white SUV.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspects’ identities, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Anyone with information can submit tips through the Opelika Police Mobile App.