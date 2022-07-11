OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which happened at Kroger located at 2460 Enterprise Dr., in Opelika, Alabama, and requests public assistance in identifying the suspects.

Around 11:30 a.m., two white females entered the store and stole a victim’s wallet from their purse while the victim was distracted.

The police department describes the first suspect as a white female with long reddish hair, wearing a black t-shirt, jean shorts, and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a white female with blonde hair, wearing a dark blue t-shirt, black leggings, and tennis shoes.

Both suspects later attempted to make purchases at Best Buy and a business in Auburn, Alabama, using the victim’s stolen debit card.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspects, you can contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.