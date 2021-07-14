Opelika Police attempting to identify car break-in suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a series of car break-ins. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible.

The break-ins have been happening in Opelika’s historic district over the past few weeks, according to police.

Anyone with information on these incidents or identity of this suspect should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page or website.