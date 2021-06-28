Opelika Police attempting to identify two suspect involved in stolen credit card case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is attempting to identify two men who used a stolen credit card at a local gas station.

According to police, the incident happened on June 23, 2021 at 4:36 a.m. at the Mapco located at 2385 Moores Mill Road.

Police say the two suspects were captured on camera buying various items with the stolen card. After making the purchases, the two men left in a dark colored Lexus.

Police describe the first suspect as approximately 6-feet-tall. He can be seen wearing a black hat, face mask, black Champion t-shirt, and blue jeans.

The second suspect, according to police, is approximately five-foot- ten and can be seen wearing a blue hat, glasses, a face mask, gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on the identity of either of these individuals should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous. Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page or their website.