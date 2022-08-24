OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department (OPD) is looking for a Target theft suspect and asking for the public’s help locating him.

On Aug. 9, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a theft of property, third degree, which happened at the Target located at 2640 Enterprise Dr. in Opelika, Alabama.

Surveillance footage shows the victim leaving their shopping cart containing their wallet and other items unattended while entering a dressing room around 2 p.m.

While the victim was in the dressing room, the suspect approached the shopping cart and stole the wallet before exiting the store in a silver SUV around 2:12 p.m.

According to the police department, the suspect, a black male, is seen wearing a gray hat, gray Captain America t-shirt, tan pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect’s identity, contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220 or OPD’s Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through OPD’s mobile app.