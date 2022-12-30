OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department (OPD) is asking for public help in identifying a suspect involved in a Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument (First Degree), which occurred at Target located at 2640 Enterprise Drive in Opelika, Alabama.

According to OPD, the suspect purchased merchandise using a fake $50 bill, and security footage show the suspect left the store around 9:10 a.m.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white female wearing an orange Auburn shirt, gray jacket, blue pants, and grey sneakers.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.