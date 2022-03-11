OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department asks for public help identifying three theft suspects.

On Feb. 25, 2022, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a Theft of Property and Third Degree at Angels Antique.

Authorities released photos of three suspects described as possibly Middle Eastern or Hispanic.

The suspects took a golden Indian ring. Authorities described the first suspect as having dark hair, a beard, and wearing a white button-down shirt, light blue pants, a striped blue tie, and black shoes.

The second suspect has dark hair and wore a white button-down shirt, light-colored pants, a black vest, and black shoes.

The third suspect has dark hair, a beard, wore a white polo-style shirt, ripped blue jeans, and white sneakers.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App.