Opelika police investigate shooting on Chester Ave. that left three injured

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Three people were injured in an overnight shooting on Chester Avenue in Opelika.
Police say Saturday morning around 2:00 a.m., Police responded to a call of multiple gunshots fired in the 100 block of Chester Avenue.

As officers were responding to the area, they were notified that several people had reportedly been shot.

When officers arrived, they located three gunshot victims. One of the victims, a 30-year old female suffered very minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. Two other victims, one a 33-year old male, and one a 16-year old male, were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, for treatment.
The last known condition on each victim is that they are in stable condition. The investigation discovered that three cars were shot into during the incident as well. 

The only suspect description available is that the suspect(s) were supposed to be in a white passenger car. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may remain anonymous.

