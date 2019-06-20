Opelika police investigating convenience store robbery; suspect not in custody

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika investigators confirm they are on the scene of a Robbery call at a convenience store at the corner of Morris Avenue and Lafayette pkwy.

The call came in Thursday afternoon.

Captain Shane Healey tells News 3 thankfully nobody was hurt during the robbery, and the suspect drove away from the scene.

Investigators are working on a description of the suspect and a vehicle description.

Police are asking folks in the area to give them a call if they see anything suspicious.