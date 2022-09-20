OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators are tracking down the person who shared a racist social media post threatening violence at the upcoming Opelika fair in October.

Monday, OPD was made aware of racially inflammatory posts on Facebook where an individual threatens to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the upcoming Lee County fair.

“Detectives immediately began an investigation and are working to identify and locate the Person of Interest. Opelika Police take threats like these very seriously and appreciate the public sharing this information with us. We will not share these posts and give this individual the attention they are clearly seeking,” said Chief Shane Healey.

OPD administration is in contact with fair organizers and has already hired officers to be present at the venue. Additionally, based on the threats, OPD will provide additional officers for security to ensure the safety of fair attendees.

Police are asking for the community’s help. If you have any information on the threats, please the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.