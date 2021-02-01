Opelika Police investigating shooting in parking lot at Mando American Corporation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A shooting investigation is underway in Opelika following a shooting outside of the Mando American Corporation building.

According to police, the shooting happened Monday afternoon in the north parking lot of Mando American, located at 4201 Northpark Drive.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the arm, according to police.

Police say they are looking for the suspect, who ran away following the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact Opelika Police (334) 705-5220 or call 911.