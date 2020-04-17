Opelika Police investigating shooting

UPDATE 9:35 P.M. – Opelika Police say a man has been shot multiple times. The shooting happened at around 5:40 p.m. Friday evening.

According to the Opelika Police Department, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots being fired in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hurst Street.

When police arrived on the scene, police say they found a car on South Street with bullet holes in it.

Inside the car, police found the victim, a 24-year-old male, who had been shot several times.

The victim was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the suspect in the shooting is known to both the victim and police.

Anyone with information should call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

