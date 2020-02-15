Opelika police investigating Thursday morning shooting on Samford Court

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Opelika police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to call regarding a gunshot victim around 9:00 a.m. in the 1000 block of Samford Court.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 27-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, to receive treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

The offender is known to the victim.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may remain anonymous.