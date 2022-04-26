OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in recent thefts at a Best Buy store.

According to police, the thefts happened on April 6, 2022, at the Best Buy located at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway.

Security cameras captured two male suspects putting several items in their clothing before leaving the store, according to police.

Police said the first suspect appears to have a long black beard and is seen wearing a black du-rag, black pants, a short-sleeve gray button-down shirt, a black and gray vest, and black and white shoes with yellow shoestrings.

According to police, the second suspect is seen wearing khaki pants, a black shirt, a green vest, and white and red shoes.

Anyone with information about these individuals or the theft should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted to the Opelika Police Mobile App.