Opelika Police looking for burglary suspect after vehicle burglaries at La Quinta Inn and Suites

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is looking for the suspect in several vehicle burglaries that happened earlier this month.

Police say on Oct. 10, at around 1:00 a.m., multiple vehicles were burglarized at the La Quinta Inn and Suites, located at 3151 Capps Landing.

According to police, the suspect appeared to be tall and was wearing a mask and light-colored clothing. The individual was seen entering a blue/green older model single cab pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet or GMC.

Anyone with information should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.