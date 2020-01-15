Opelika Police looking for suspect in wallet theft

OPELIKA, AL (WRBL)– Opelika Police are looking for the person responsible for stealing a wallet at Tiger Town. The wallet theft occurred on Friday, Jan. 10.

Police say the wallet contained several credit cards that have since been used for purchases at retailers at Tiger Town and other locations in the city. Those retailers include Rue 21 in Tiger Town on Jan. 10, Murf Mart also on Jan. 10, and Walmart in Opelika on Jan. 11.

Police describe the suspect is a heavyset woman. On Jan. 10 the woman was seen wearing a black do-rag, pink jacket or sweater, white shirt and dark pants. On Jan. 11 she was seen wearing a gray hoodie/jacket, a black “Nike” shirt, blue jeans and was carrying a brown purse.

Anyone with information on this woman should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.