Opelika Police looking for suspect wanted in multiple car break-ins

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person connected to several vehicle break-ins.

Police say they are looking for Deandrian Marquel Martin, who they have identified as the person responsible for a series of vehicle break-ins over the summer.

Police say they have obtained 18 warrants for Martin’s arrest in connection to the break-ins, and expect additional charges to be filed against him.

Anyone with information about Martin should contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page or website.