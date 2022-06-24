OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property, third-degree, and requests public assistance to help identify the suspects.

On June 17, at the Salon Centric located at 3768 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika, Alabama, an unidentified male entered the store and stole nearly $840 worth of merchandise.

The Opelika Police Department obtained video footage showing the suspect, a black male, entering the store around 2:03 p.m. wearing a black hat, a black t-shirt with white stripes on the sleeves, and wearing white sneakers.

According to authorities, the suspect was last seen fleeing toward Harbor Freight.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect’s identity, you can contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.