Opelika Police looking for theft suspect who broke into Sun Self Storage

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is looking for a theft suspect who broke into a storage facility back in May.

According to police the theft occurred on May 19, 2021 at Sun Self Storage, located at 2000 Columbus Parkway.

Police say the suspect stole a Catalytic Converter and took a box of tools from a 2003 F-150 truck.

The suspect, described as a white male, was wearing a yellow shirt and driving a silver Kia Optima, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page