OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a vehicle break-in and is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects.

On July 27, Opelika Police responded to a report about a vehicle being broken into in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue.

OPD says, security surveillance footage showed two suspects entering the victim’s driveway and attempting to enter the victim’s Lincoln Nautilus.

The footage also showed that the first suspect noticed the security camera and walked away. The second suspect broke into the victim’s Toyota Tacoma.

If anyone has information about the break-in or the identity of the suspects, contact OPD’s Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.