Opelika Police looking to identify Johnstone Supply burglary suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

According to police, on June 22, 2021, Johnstone Supply, located at 3195 Society Hill Road, became victim to a burglary.

Police described the burglary suspect as a black male wearing dark pants, a black and blue hoodie, gloves, and a mask.

Images of the suspect were captured on surveillance cameras at the time of the incident. According to police, the suspect used a large piece of wood to break the glass of the front door of the business.

After breaking into the building, police say the suspect stole $375 dollars from cash registers inside.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.