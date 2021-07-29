Opelika Police looking to identify person involved in armed robbery at Murf Mart on Frederick Road

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual involved in a recent armed robbery at a gas station.

According to police, the armed robbery happened at the Murf Mart, located at 1001 Frederick Road.

Police say the individual, who police say cannot be cleared identified as a man or woman, robbed the store on July 7, 2021.

Police are asking anyone who has information about this person to come forward.

The person can be seen on surveillance footage wearing a black hoodie, jeans, black shoes, and holding a black backpack, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Additionally, tips can be sent to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page or their website.