Opelika Police looking to identify suspects involved in theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police are looking to identify a pair of theft suspects. Police say the theft happened at Dick’s Sporting Good on Enterprise Drive in Opelika on Jan. 2, 2021.

On the day the theft occurred, the two women came into the store at 4:30 p.m., according to police. Security cameras captured images of the women.

Police describe the first suspect as a female with pink/red braids. She was wearing a burgundy jacket, gray top, ripped jeans, and sneakers with pink laces.

Police describe the second suspect as a female wearing a white headband, gray top, black pants, and black shoes.

Police say they believe the same two women were involved in a prior theft at the same Dick’s Sporting Goods on Dec. 31, 2020.

Anyone who has information about these two individuals should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Tips can also be submitted through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page or their website.