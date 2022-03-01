OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police have arrested a Columbus man in the February 11th robbery of a bank.

Monday, February 28th, Opelika investigators arrested 57-year-old John Lee Hodges from Columbus, GA, for Robbery, First Degree.

Hodges was identified as the suspect in the robbery at Truist Bank on that Friday morning at approximately 10:51 AM. The bank is located at 600 2nd Avenue.

News 3 is working to confirm additional details about what evidence investigators located that allegedly goes Hodges to the robbery.