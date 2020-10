OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police have a man in custody after responding to an early morning alarm call at the Game X Change on Pepperell Parkway.

Police responded to the call around 2:07 a.m. at the Game X Change and found Roman Bentley Cockrell, 25, trying to break into the store. He was charged with Attempted Burglary, Third Degree and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Cockrell was taken into custody and booked into the Lee County Jail.