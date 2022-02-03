Opelika Police: Officer hit by fleeing suspect released from hospital, suspect still at large

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika Police Officer has been released from the hospital after being hit by a fleeing vehicle in a parking lot on Wednesday.

The officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident.

The suspect wanted in connection to the incident remains at large.

Police said Jarren McKay Allen, 33, is on the run following the incident in Kroger parking lot, located at 2460 Enterprise Drive.

According to police, Allen, of Smiths Station, is wanted for Assault First, Failure to Render Aid, and Possession of a Controlled Substance in the the hit and run that injured the officer.

Allen was last seen on Feb. 2, 2022, in the area of Exit 51 on Interstate 85 in Auburn.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App.