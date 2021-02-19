Opelika Police: One person dead following double shooting on 3rd Street

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened Friday morning on 3rd Street.

According to officials, police were called to the 300 Block of 3rd Street at 11:52 a.m., following reports of gunshots. When police arrived on scene, they found two people who had been shot.

Police say one of the victims, identified as a 35-year-old man, was taken to East Alabama Medical Center by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead following the shooting.

The second victim, who is listed as being in critical condition has been identified as a 33-year-old man. Police say he was taken by life flight to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200.