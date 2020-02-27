Opelika Police release surveillance footage of credit fraud suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department has released pictures of two individuals suspected of using a stolen credit card to purchase multiple pairs of shoes at a Shoe Station in Tigertown at the end of January.

Police say that the two suspects, one man and one woman, used the stolen card on Jan. 31 to buy the shoes.





The first suspect is a woman described as “black, in a red and white pullover.” Police say she is approximately 5’5″, and weighs 200 pounds.

The second suspect is a man described as “black, in a black jacket and hat,” approximately 5’11” and weighing 150 pounds.

Police ask that anyone with information that can help them identify the suspects call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or contact the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.