OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police need your help identifying a group of men who are robbing people at gunpoint inside their homes.

The case began when Opelika police investigated a robbery report at Big Cat, located at 3700 Pepperell Parkway, on Friday, June 2, 2022. Police say over the next five days, three more robberies were reported at residences in the area.

“The incidents involved multiple black males armed with rifles or pistols. One suspect vehicle is described as a red minivan, and another is a dark-colored SUV. A victim described one of the suspects as being a black male with short facial hair and was wearing a black beanie,” said Chief Shane Healey.

If you have any information on these incidents or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous. Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.