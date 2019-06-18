Missing Opelika woman located

Update: Kaneshia Carr has been located.

Original Story: The Opelika Police Department is searching for a missing woman. According to officials, Kaneshia Carr, 28, was reported missing by her family. Carr last seen leaving East Alabama Medical Center on June 12, 2019.

Carr is 5’6″ and weighs 155 pounds. A description of Carr’s clothing is not available, nor is her mode of transportation. Officials say Carr may not be taking medication prescribed to her.

Anyone with information about Keneshia Carr is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Investigative Services Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may remain anonymous.