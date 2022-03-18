OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a theft of property and possession of forged instrument case and seeks public help identifying the suspects.

Authorities released security camera footage showing multiple individuals, as the department describes, four Hispanic suspects who cashed several fraudulent checks.

The first suspect pictured is wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored sweater, a hat, and a face mask. The second suspect wore a gray t-shirt and a New York Yankees hat.

The third suspect wore khaki pants, white shoes, a grey shirt, a white face mask, and a white and black beanie. The last suspect pictured wore dark-colored shorts, a dark-colored hoodie, white shoes, and a hat.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App.