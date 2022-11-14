OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating an Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and Theft of Property that occurred at the Opelika SportsPlex Store located at 1001 Andrews Rd.

According to surveillance video provided by the Opelika Police Department, at around 3:20 p.m., a silver Chevrolet Traverse parked next to another vehicle, where the suspects destroyed the passenger window and confiscated the victim’s purse.

Surveillance video also shows not long after stealing the purse, the suspects attempted to use the victim’s debit card at a Walmart in Valley, Alabama.

Opelika Police describe the first suspect as a black male wearing a black Minnesota Timberwolves hat, safety vest, and black and white shoes. The second suspect is described as a black male, wearing navy work clothes with the name “Brandon” on them.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspects, you can contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.