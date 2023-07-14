OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department (OPD) is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting inside a vehicle incident and is asking for public help.

According OPD, on July 4, around 11:45 p.m. the Opelika Police were dispatched to a Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle report in the 300 block of 8th Street.

After arriving on the scene, officers spoke with the victim, who said they were traveling through the area of 16th Street and 4th Avenue when they heard what they believed to be fireworks.

The victim later noticed that the back window of their vehicle had been shot. Witnesses told police that a white car was in the area around the same time and that fireworks were thrown out the vehicle’s window.

The Opelika Police is asking anyone with information about this incident or anyone who has information about the possible identity of the suspect to contact the police department at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through OPD’s Mobile App.