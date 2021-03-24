Opelika Police searching for two credit card fraud suspects

OPELIKA, Al. (WRBL) – Opelika Police are looking for two suspects in a case of credit card and debit card fraud, according to a morning press release.

The two suspects were caught on store security cameras at Target, 2640 Enterprise Drive. One suspect was also seen on a Home Depot security camera using a victim’s credit card.

The female suspect has long hair. She was wearing a white face mask, striped blazer, white shirt and dark jeans. The second suspect, a male, was wearing a white hat, black face mask, a black Adidas tracksuit and black and white sneakers.

Police ask you to call the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 of the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 with any information on the suspects.