 

Opelika Police searching for two credit card fraud suspects

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Al. (WRBL) – Opelika Police are looking for two suspects in a case of credit card and debit card fraud, according to a morning press release.

The two suspects were caught on store security cameras at Target, 2640 Enterprise Drive. One suspect was also seen on a Home Depot security camera using a victim’s credit card.

The female suspect has long hair. She was wearing a white face mask, striped blazer, white shirt and dark jeans. The second suspect, a male, was wearing a white hat, black face mask, a black Adidas tracksuit and black and white sneakers.

Police ask you to call the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 of the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 with any information on the suspects.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

77° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 77° 61°

Thursday

84° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 84° 65°

Friday

78° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 78° 65°

Saturday

84° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 84° 65°

Sunday

75° / 50°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 75° 50°

Monday

73° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 73° 54°

Tuesday

77° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 77° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
76°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
76°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
73°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
13%
71°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

65°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

3 AM
Showers
42%
65°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

5 AM
Showers
36%
64°

63°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

62°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
62°

63°

8 AM
Cloudy
22%
63°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

67°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
67°

69°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
69°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories