Opelika Police searching for two credit card fraud suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is looking to identify two women connected to a credit card fraud case they are investigating.

Police say the two women used a stolen credit card on April 22 at the Walmart located at 2900 Pepperell Parkway. The same day the credit card was also used at the Kroger located at 2460 Enterprise Drive.

The first suspect is an adult black female with a medium build, approximately 5’06”-5’09” in height and was wearing healthcare worker scrubs.

The second suspect is an older black female with a short “Bob” style haircut.

Police are asking anyone who knows the identity of the suspects to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Unit at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.