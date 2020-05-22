Opelika Police searching for two suspects in Shoe Station theft case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police have released surveillance footage of two suspects who allegedly stole merchandise from the Shoe Station in Opelika.

The two women were last seen leaving the Shoe Station in a gray four door car, police say. Both are described as around 5’8″ and weighing about 180 pounds. Police say the two women stole about $540 worth of merchandise from the store.





The first suspect is described as wearing blue scrubs, black shoes, and that she has braids with white beads on the back. Police describe the second suspect as wearing gray scrubs with black highlights and may be pregnant. She was seen wearing white crocs that belong to Shoe Station.

Anyone with information on the case or that recognizes the two women pictured in the surveillance footage is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or contact the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.