OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a third-degree property theft that occurred on Tuesday at Ulta Cosmetics, located at 2690 Enterprise Dr. in Opelika, Alabama.

Surveillance video obtained by the police department, shows the suspect, a black female with long two-toned colored braids, wearing a black face mask, a black jacket, and a brown romper suit.

According to Opelika Police, the suspect stole $804 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.