OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police are investigating a Theft of Property that occurred at Ulta Cosmetics, located at 2690 Enterprises Drive, and are asking for public assistance tp identify the two suspects involved.

According to Opelika Police, on Dec. 4, surveillance video showed two suspects concealing merchandise inside their jackets before leaving the store.

Police describe the first suspect as a black female with a short black ponytail wearing a black long-sleeve top. The second suspect is described as a black female with a short hairstyle wearing a blue shirt and a black New Balance jacket.

If anyone has information about this incident or the suspects’ possible identity, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile app.