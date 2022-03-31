OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department requests public assistance locating Micah Joshua Williams, 43, from Tuskegee, Alabama.

Authorities identified Williams as the suspect in the theft of a green 2018 Ford f-150 XLT from Fairway Auto Brokers on March 21, 2022.

According to police, Williams is wanted for burglary and theft of property.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Micah Williams, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.