 

Opelika police seek public’s help identifying duo suspected of credit card fraud

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police are trying to identify a man and a woman accused of  Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit card.

Police released photos of the duo seen leaving the Walmart store on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika on March 17, 2021 at 3:25 p.m. The two are also accused of using the victim’s cards at Kroger on Enterprise Drive.

The female is shown wearing a disposable face mask, striped shirt, an unknown color jacket, dark pants and white sneakers. The male suspect is wearing a black hat, disposable face mask, a white t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers. 

Anyone with information on the identity of the two is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 with any information on the identity of these suspects. You may wish to remain anonymous. 

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.

Just last week, Opelika Police made the same request about a couple using other people’s cards at local stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

