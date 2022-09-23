OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with information about a recent homicide to come forward. According to police, on Sept. 17, 2022, 53-year-old Jeffrey Dowdell was shot at the intersection of Fruitland Avenue and Auburn Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived, now investigators are asking anyone with information about this individual to come forward.

If you have information regarding the murder of Jeffrey Dowdell, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.