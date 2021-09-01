Opelika Police seeking suspect connected to burglaries on Geneva Street

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is look for a suspect connected to several burglaries in the Opelika area. According to investigators, police are looking for Henry Curtis Greer. Police say Greer, 39, has been identified as the suspect in numerous business burglaries and thefts.

The incidents occurred over the past several days, between Aug. 27, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2021, in the 1400 block of Geneva Street, according to police.

Greer is wanted on felony warrants for the following:

2 counts Burglary, Third Degree

3 counts Theft of Property

Additionally, police say more charges are pending against Greer.

Anyone with information should contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be sent to the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via or their website.