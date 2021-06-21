Opelika Police trying to identify suspect in Best Western robbery

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

According to police, the robbery happened on Saturday, June 20, 2021, at the Best Western, located at 205 North 21st Street.

In images captured by surveillance cameras, police say the suspect can be seen in all white clothing, white shoes, and a face mask.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.