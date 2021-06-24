Opelika Police trying to identify suspect involved in theft at Kroger

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect. According to police, the theft happened on June 20, 2021 at the Kroger store located at 2460 Enterprise Drive.

The suspect, described by police as a black female wearing a white face mask, a white t-shirt and black pants, was captured on security cameras according to police.

Anyone information on the identity of this individual should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

