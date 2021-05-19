Opelika Police trying to identify theft suspect, asking for help from the public

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a theft suspect in an incident that happened earlier this month.

According to police, the theft happened on May 11, 2021 at Davis Tire & Auto, located at 300 South 6th Street in Opelika.

The suspect, “a black male, can be seen on camera wearing a camouflage hoodie, black pants, and white slides,” according to police.

Police say the individual is wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Opelika Police at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

If you would like to remain anonymous, tips can be sent to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page or website.