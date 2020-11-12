Opelika Police trying to identify theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is looking for help in identifying a theft suspect.

Police say their investigation into the theft began on Nov. 11, when a trailer with an off-road vehicle was stolen from a parking lot on 2nd Avenue.

According to police, the suspect was captured on camera entering the parking lot located at 215 2nd Avenue.

Police say the suspect can be seen unhooking a 7 x 20 foot trailer containing a 2020 Polaris RZR Turbo from a Ford F-250.

Around 45 minutes later, the suspect returns to the parking lot driving a dark colored Chevrolet Suburban with no license plate.

The suspect is then seen hooking the trailer to the Suburban and driving away from the parking lot, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, approximately six foot tall, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, plaid pajama pants, and white tennis shoes.

The vehicle driven by the suspect appears to be a black Surburban possibly from 2005-2007.

Anyone with information should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.