Opelika Police warn residents about new phone scam

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is warning citizens about a new phone scam, with the scammers impersonating officers over the phone.

Officials say that multiple citizens have brought attention to the scam, where a caller uses the identity of current OPD officers to request electronic payment for outstanding warrants. The caller is threatening residents with arrest if payment isn’t made.

Police say that the OPD will never call and request payment by phone and they are now investigating the scam.

If you receive a call like this, please call OPD at 334-705-5200, ask for a supervisor, and give a report.

