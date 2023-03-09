OPELIKA, Ga. (WRBL) — Opelika Police Detectives are warning locals to beware of a scam targeting EBT recipients.

According to the police department, targeted individuals will receive a text message claiming their food card is locked, and they must contact a support number to resolve the issue.

Opelika Police says that after individuals call, they are requested to provide their card number and pin, allowing for the scammer to steal the victim’s information.

If anyone is unsure if a text message about their EBT cards is legitimate or has given their card information, the Opelika Police Department advises contacting the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

The police department also encourages anyone with information about a possible ongoing scam to contact Opelika Police at 334-705-5260. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police mobile app.