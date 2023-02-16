OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A faculty member of Opelika High School was arrested after authorities say he tried to engage in sexual relations with a student.

The Opelika City Schools administration notified Opelika police of an incident between an Opelika High School student and a faculty member.

An investigation led to suspect Montre Learius Battle, 37, to be placed on administrative leave.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Battle was arrested on a charge of a school employee soliciting a sex act with a student under the age of 19 — a Class A misdemeanor.

This case is being investigated by the Opelika Police Department. WRBL News 3 will keep you updated with additional details as they become available.